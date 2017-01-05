admin Site Admin

The New Movement theater to hold Houston benefit show Saturday night



The New Movement (TNM) comedy theater will host a special version of its popular weekly "Megaphone Show" Saturday night to benefit Hurricane Harvey relief. Tickets are $15.



"The Megaphone Show" features members of TNM's house troupe improvising off real-life stories told by guest monologists, who have ranged from local notables to Clueless director Amy Heckerling, The Kids in the Hall's Kevin McDonald and comedian Harry Shearer.