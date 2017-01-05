admin Site Admin

Music Box Village announces fall 2017 schedule

The Music Box Village reopens in September for its second fall season since settling into a sprawling space in Bywater. The fall schedule opens with A Viper?s Dream by Ben Polcer and Amy Johnson in September, followed in October by electronic*provocateur Peaches, backed by a band of New Orleans women artists.



Public hours are now free for Louisiana residents, and there also will be a "sunset happy hour" with a seasonal bar and weekend brunch with rotating pop-ups.



