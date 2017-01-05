|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; The Music Box Village reopens in September for its second fall season since settling into a sprawling space in Bywater. The fall schedule opens with A Viper?s Dream by Ben Polcer and Amy Johnson in September, followed in October by ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|08-30-2017, 01:30 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,163
Blog Entries: 2
|
Music Box Village announces fall 2017 schedule
The Music Box Village reopens in September for its second fall season since settling into a sprawling space in Bywater. The fall schedule opens with A Viper?s Dream by Ben Polcer and Amy Johnson in September, followed in October by electronic*provocateur Peaches, backed by a band of New Orleans women artists.
Public hours are now free for Louisiana residents, and there also will be a "sunset happy hour" with a seasonal bar and weekend brunch with rotating pop-ups.
The village kicks off its new season with a free event from 5 p.m.-10 p.m.?
|Latest Blogs
|
Boycot the NFL yet again in 2018? My Response to Hagan's Question Last Blog: 08-20-2017 By: jeanpierre
2017 New Orleans Saints: Roster Outlook, Crunching The Numbers Defensive Line Last Blog: 08-20-2017 By: jeanpierre
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|