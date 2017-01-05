Music Box Village announces fall 2017 schedule

Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; The Music Box Village reopens in September for its second fall season since settling into a sprawling space in Bywater. The fall schedule opens with A Viper?s Dream by Ben Polcer and Amy Johnson in September, followed in October by ...

The Music Box Village reopens in September for its second fall season since settling into a sprawling space in Bywater. The fall schedule opens with A Viper?s Dream by Ben Polcer and Amy Johnson in September, followed in October by electronic*provocateur Peaches, backed by a band of New Orleans women artists.

Public hours are now free for Louisiana residents, and there also will be a "sunset happy hour" with a seasonal bar and weekend brunch with rotating pop-ups.

The village kicks off its new season with a free event from 5 p.m.-10 p.m.?
