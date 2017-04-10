|
|10-30-2017, 02:30 PM
|#1
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,371
Blog Entries: 2
The Killers, Miguel and Ron Gallo close out Voodoo
The Killers' Brandon Flowers lamented that one "can't find alligator cheesecake on the strip" in the band's hometown of Las Vegas. But the band delivered a sweeter note in a nod to Fats Domino, who died Oct. 24.?
