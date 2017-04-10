|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Another pig, another reason to celebrate. Hot on the heels of this weekend?s Boudin, Bourbon & Beer festival, Central City BBQ *(1201 S. Rampart St., 504-558-4276) will host a hog-centric extravaganza Nov. 18-19.?...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|10-31-2017, 11:30 AM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,373
Blog Entries: 2
|
Central City BBQ to host Whole Hog Feast Nov. 18-19
Another pig, another reason to celebrate.
Hot on the heels of this weekend?s Boudin, Bourbon & Beer festival, Central City BBQ*(1201 S. Rampart St., 504-558-4276) will host a hog-centric extravaganza Nov. 18-19.?
|Latest Blogs
|
Quitting While They're Ahead - Abandoning the Saints and the NFL Last Blog: 10-17-2017 By: neugey
Saint 2018 Draft Mock #4 Last Blog: 10-11-2017 By: hagan714
Saints Prepping for Another Post-Bye Week Battle against Detroit Last Blog: 10-04-2017 By: pinch
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|