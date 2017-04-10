|
The New Orleans chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) inspired several chapters around the U.S. with its brake light repairs, where volunteers replaced car tail lights for 67 drivers at two clinics in August and September
|
|
The DSA wants to change your brake lights
The New Orleans chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) inspired several chapters around the U.S. with its brake light repairs, where volunteers replaced car tail lights for 67 drivers at two clinics in August and September ? free of charge.
DSA New Orleans holds another "Gimme A Brake (Light)" clinic from*10 a.m.-3 p.m.*Saturday, Nov. 11 at*2940 Destrehan Ave. in Harvey.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics, traffic stops made up 42 percent of contacts between police and citizens in 2011. Three percent of all stops resulted in a search of the driver, vehicle or both.?
