this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; A Louisiana appeals court ruling has sided with state Attorney General Jeff Landry, who challenged a 2016 executive order from Gov. John Bel Edwards that bans*discrimination against LGBT people in government and state contracts. The three-judge panel sided with a ...
|11-01-2017, 05:31 PM
Court rules Gov. Edwards can't protect LGBT workers from discrimination
A Louisiana appeals court ruling has sided with state Attorney General Jeff Landry, who challenged a 2016 executive order from Gov. John Bel Edwards that bans*discrimination against LGBT people in government and state contracts. The three-judge panel sided with a lower court ruling from late last year.
?I have said repeatedly that discrimination is not a Louisiana value, and this decision does not change my conviction that hiring decisions in state government should be based on merit alone," Edwards said in a statement.?
