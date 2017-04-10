admin Site Admin

Juvenile life without parole still administered too heavily, children's rights advocates say

Earlier this year, the Louisiana Legislature was tasked with enforcing U.S. Supreme Court rulings mandating that children be sentenced to life in prison in only "rare" and "uncommon" instances.



Now, children?s rights advocates say the state is failing to comply, as prosecutors are still asking for juvenile life without parole in more than 30 percent of all cases that have in recent years been made eligible for reconsideration.



"The District Attorneys are not using their discretion as the Supreme Court mandated nor are they heeding the explicit will of the legislature,? said Jill Pasquarella, attorney at Louisiana Center for Children?s Rights .?