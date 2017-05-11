Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Author Isabel Allende appears in New Orleans Nov. 17

Author Isabel Allende appears in New Orleans Nov. 17

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Isabel Allende, the decorated and prolific Chilean-American author of numerous works of fiction and memoir, is in New Orleans to discuss her new book Nov. 17. The discussion takes place at the Academy of the Sacred Heart.?...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 11-10-2017, 12:33 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,406
Blog Entries: 2
Author Isabel Allende appears in New Orleans Nov. 17
Isabel Allende, the decorated and prolific Chilean-American author of numerous works of fiction and memoir, is in New Orleans to discuss her new book Nov. 17.

The discussion takes place at the Academy of the Sacred Heart.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« At mayoral panel, candidates plan a better future for New Orleans workers | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:41 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts