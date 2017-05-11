admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 10,406 Blog Entries: 2

Author Isabel Allende appears in New Orleans Nov. 17 Isabel Allende, the decorated and prolific Chilean-American author of numerous works of fiction and memoir,



The discussion takes place at the Academy of the Sacred Heart.? Isabel Allende, the decorated and prolific Chilean-American author of numerous works of fiction and memoir, is in New Orleans to discuss her new book Nov. 17.The discussion takes place at the Academy of the Sacred Heart.?