Isabel Allende, the decorated and prolific Chilean-American author of numerous works of fiction and memoir, is in New Orleans to discuss her new book Nov. 17. The discussion takes place at the Academy of the Sacred Heart.
|11-10-2017, 12:33 PM
Author Isabel Allende appears in New Orleans Nov. 17
Isabel Allende, the decorated and prolific Chilean-American author of numerous works of fiction and memoir, is in New Orleans to discuss her new book Nov. 17.
The discussion takes place at the Academy of the Sacred Heart.?
