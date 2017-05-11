|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Great filmmakers tend to work in favored subject areas that come to characterize entire careers. It?s hard to imagine Wes Anderson without his character-driven whimsy, or Alfred Hitchcock obsessing on something other than the dark side of human nature. Swedish ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|11-10-2017, 04:30 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,407
Blog Entries: 2
|
Review: The Square
Great filmmakers tend to work in favored subject areas that come to characterize entire careers. It?s hard to imagine Wes Anderson without his character-driven whimsy, or Alfred Hitchcock obsessing on something other than the dark side of human nature.
Swedish director Ruben Ostlund seems to have adopted a narrow focus for his increasingly daring films: how the person each of us would like to be differs from who we really are in the context of everyday life ? or the gulf that exists between private ideals and public actions.
This is fertile ground for satire.?
|Latest Blogs
|
Saint 2018 Draft Mock #5 Last Blog: 11-05-2017 By: hagan714
Quitting While They're Ahead - Abandoning the Saints and the NFL Last Blog: 10-17-2017 By: neugey
Saint 2018 Draft Mock #4 Last Blog: 10-11-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|