admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 10,408 Blog Entries: 2

The New Orleans City Council: What's in their wallets?

The 2017 mayoral runoff has not fostered much enthusiasm among New Orleans voters, but it at least has dredged up an issue that could stir voters? passions in the election?s aftermath: City Council members? liberal use of taxpayer-funded credit cards.



District B Councilmember LaToya Cantrell?s profligate charges on her city-issued card have become the dominant issue since the Oct. 14 primary, which Cantrell led with 39 percent of the vote. Former Municipal Court Judge Desiree Charbonnet finished 8.5 percentage points behind after beginning the race as the odds-on frontrunner.



A well-financed political action committee (PAC) calling itself NotForSaleNOLA beat up Charbonnet pretty badly in the primary, accusing her of being under the spell of unsavory patronage political power brokers.? The 2017 mayoral runoff has not fostered much enthusiasm among New Orleans voters, but it at least has dredged up an issue that could stir voters? passions in the election?s aftermath: City Council members? liberal use of taxpayer-funded credit cards.District B Councilmember LaToya Cantrell?s profligate charges on her city-issued card have become the dominant issue since the Oct. 14 primary, which Cantrell led with 39 percent of the vote. Former Municipal Court Judge Desiree Charbonnet finished 8.5 percentage points behind after beginning the race as the odds-on frontrunner.A well-financed political action committee (PAC) calling itself NotForSaleNOLA beat up Charbonnet pretty badly in the primary, accusing her of being under the spell of unsavory patronage political power brokers.?