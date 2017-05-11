|
Cash Money Records founders Bryan "Birdman" Williams and Ronald "Slim" Williams continue their annual Thanksgiving tradition next week ? giving away 1,500 turkeys to New Orleans families. The giveaway is from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21 at ...
Cash Money's annual turkey giveaway returns Nov. 21
Cash Money Records founders Bryan "Birdman" Williams and Ronald "Slim" Williams continue their annual Thanksgiving tradition next week ? giving away 1,500 turkeys to New Orleans families.
The giveaway is from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21 at New Home Ministries (1605 Carondelet St.), with turkeys supplied by Walmart and sides and fixings from Rouses.?
