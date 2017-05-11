Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Cash Money's annual turkey giveaway returns Nov. 21

Cash Money's annual turkey giveaway returns Nov. 21

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Cash Money Records founders Bryan &quot;Birdman&quot; Williams and Ronald &quot;Slim&quot; Williams continue their annual Thanksgiving tradition next week ? giving away 1,500 turkeys to New Orleans families. The giveaway is from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21 at ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 11-14-2017, 07:30 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,421
Blog Entries: 2
Cash Money's annual turkey giveaway returns Nov. 21

Cash Money Records founders Bryan "Birdman" Williams and Ronald "Slim" Williams continue their annual Thanksgiving tradition next week ? giving away 1,500 turkeys to New Orleans families.

The giveaway is from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21 at New Home Ministries (1605 Carondelet St.), with turkeys supplied by Walmart and sides and fixings from Rouses.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« WYES documentary New Orleans: The First 300 Years premieres Nov. 15 | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:42 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts