Amy Schumer returns to New Orleans for New Year's Eve show

On New Year's Eve 2016, Amy Schumer headlined the Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts before the ball dropped. She'll return to New Orleans for another round at 8 p.m.? On New Year's Eve 2016, Amy Schumer headlined the Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts before the ball dropped. She'll return to New Orleans for another round at 8 p.m.?