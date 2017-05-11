Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page A watershed election in New Orleans

A watershed election in New Orleans

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Although the 2017 mayoral election gave us a painfully uninspiring field of candidates, it still produced a political watershed in several ways. Here are my takeaways one day before the election, assuming LaToya Cantrell wins easily, as suggested by every ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 11-17-2017, 01:31 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,435
Blog Entries: 2
A watershed election in New Orleans

Although the 2017 mayoral election gave us a painfully uninspiring field of candidates, it still produced a political watershed in several ways. Here are my takeaways one day before the election, assuming LaToya Cantrell wins easily, as suggested by every poll.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Amy Schumer returns to New Orleans for New Year's Eve show | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:18 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts