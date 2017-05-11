|
LaToya Cantrell will be New Orleans? first-ever woman to become mayor in the city?s nearly 300-year history. New Orleans voters elected the District B City Council member in the runoff against former municipal court judge Desiree Charbonnet, capping off a ...
|
|
Cantrell to become New Orleans' first woman mayor; Nguyen upsets Gray in District E; Banks beats Bloom by 131 votes in District B
LaToya Cantrell will be New Orleans? first-ever woman to become mayor in the city?s nearly 300-year history. New Orleans voters elected the District B City Council member in the runoff against former municipal court judge Desiree Charbonnet, capping off a contentious election cycle marked by scandals over public credit card spending, attack ads and debate over the future of the city?s post-Katrina infrastructure, short-term rentals, crime, and the troubled Sewerage & Water Board.
?Almost 300 years, and we?re still making history,? Cantrell said at her campaign party at the New Orleans Jazz Market Nov. 18.
Cantrell spoke to Charbonnet over the phone earlier in the evening as early polling returns put Cantrell in the lead.?
