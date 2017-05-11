admin Site Admin

Cantrell to become New Orleans' first woman mayor; Nguyen upsets Gray in District E; Banks beats Bloom by 131 votes in District B

LaToya Cantrell will be New Orleans? first-ever woman to become mayor in the city?s nearly 300-year history. New Orleans voters elected the District B City Council member in the runoff against former municipal court judge Desiree Charbonnet, capping off a contentious election cycle marked by scandals over public credit card spending, attack ads and debate over the future of the city?s post-Katrina infrastructure, short-term rentals, crime, and the troubled Sewerage & Water Board.



?Almost 300 years, and we?re still making history,? Cantrell said at her campaign party at the New Orleans Jazz Market Nov. 18.



