Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Cantrell to become New Orleans' first woman mayor; Nguyen upsets Gray in District E; Banks beats Bloom by 131 votes in District B

Cantrell to become New Orleans' first woman mayor; Nguyen upsets Gray in District E; Banks beats Bloom by 131 votes in District B

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; LaToya Cantrell will be New Orleans? first-ever woman to become mayor in the city?s nearly 300-year history. New Orleans voters elected the District B City Council member in the runoff against former municipal court judge Desiree Charbonnet, capping off a ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 11-19-2017, 01:33 AM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,438
Blog Entries: 2
Cantrell to become New Orleans' first woman mayor; Nguyen upsets Gray in District E; Banks beats Bloom by 131 votes in District B

LaToya Cantrell will be New Orleans? first-ever woman to become mayor in the city?s nearly 300-year history. New Orleans voters elected the District B City Council member in the runoff against former municipal court judge Desiree Charbonnet, capping off a contentious election cycle marked by scandals over public credit card spending, attack ads and debate over the future of the city?s post-Katrina infrastructure, short-term rentals, crime, and the troubled Sewerage & Water Board.

?Almost 300 years, and we?re still making history,? Cantrell said at her campaign party at the New Orleans Jazz Market Nov. 18.

Cantrell spoke to Charbonnet over the phone earlier in the evening as early polling returns put Cantrell in the lead.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Prospect.4 international art triennial opens Nov. 18 | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:32 AM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts