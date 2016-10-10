Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Pelicans
Reload this Page Pelicans waive G Reggie Williams, reportedly nearing deal with C Donatas Motiejunas

Pelicans waive G Reggie Williams, reportedly nearing deal with C Donatas Motiejunas

this is a discussion within the Pelicans Community Forum; Reggie Williams averaged 5.0 points in five games with the Pelicans this season. Read the full article at NOLA.com......

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 01-01-2017, 02:32 PM   #1
Site Donor 2016
 
Join Date: May 2002
Location: New Orleans, LA
Posts: 15,362
Blog Entries: 45
Pelicans waive G Reggie Williams, reportedly nearing deal with C Donatas Motiejunas
Reggie Williams averaged 5.0 points in five games with the Pelicans this season.

Read the full article at NOLA.com...
Halo is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Pelicans revive playoff hopes with 4-game winning streak during homestand | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:55 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts