Alvin Gentry says Pelicans still working to finalize deal to sign Donatas Motiejunas



Read the full article at NOLA.com... Speaking to reporters before Monday night's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said the franchise remains in negotiations to finalize a deal to sign 7-foot center Donatas Motiejunas. ESPN reported on Sunday and sources confirmed...