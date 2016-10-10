|
01-04-2017, 09:30 PM
Quincy Pondexter undergoes surgery on left knee again
New Orleans Pelicans forward Quincy Pondexter underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his left knee Wednesday morning, according to the franchise. A timetable on his return will be released at a later date, but Pondexter has not played since the 2014-15...
Read the full article at NOLA.com...
