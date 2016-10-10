|
this is a discussion within the Pelicans Community Forum; New York Knicks point guard Derrick Rose apparently went missing on Monday and never showed up for the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Madison Square Garden. According to ESPN, when Rose was finally reached by team officials, he ...
|
|
01-10-2017, 04:39 AM
Derrick Rose a no-show for Pelicans' game on Monday night
New York Knicks point guard Derrick Rose apparently went missing on Monday and never showed up for the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Madison Square Garden. According to ESPN, when Rose was finally reached by team officials, he told...
Read the full article at NOLA.com...
