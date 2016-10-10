Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Pelicans
Reload this Page Derrick Rose a no-show for Pelicans' game on Monday night

Derrick Rose a no-show for Pelicans' game on Monday night

this is a discussion within the Pelicans Community Forum; New York Knicks point guard Derrick Rose apparently went missing on Monday and never showed up for the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Madison Square Garden. According to ESPN, when Rose was finally reached by team officials, he ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 01-10-2017, 04:39 AM   #1
Site Donor 2016
 
Join Date: May 2002
Location: New Orleans, LA
Posts: 15,391
Blog Entries: 45
Derrick Rose a no-show for Pelicans' game on Monday night
New York Knicks point guard Derrick Rose apparently went missing on Monday and never showed up for the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Madison Square Garden. According to ESPN, when Rose was finally reached by team officials, he told...

Read the full article at NOLA.com...
Halo is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Anthony Davis scores 40 to lead Pelicans to 110-96 road victory against Knicks | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:00 AM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts