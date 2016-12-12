Halo Site Donor 2016

Jrue Holiday provides much-needed scoring punch in Pelicans' win over the Spurs



Read the full article at NOLA.com... The Pelicans are 8-1 in games when Jrue Holiday scores at least 20 points this season.