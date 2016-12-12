|
this is a discussion within the Pelicans Community Forum; Pelicans move up to 20th from 24th in this week's rankings. Read the full article at NOLA.com......
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|01-28-2017, 11:32 AM
|#1
|
Site Donor 2016
Join Date: May 2002
Location: New Orleans, LA
Posts: 15,447
Blog Entries: 45
|
NBA power rankings: Golden State Warriors hold top spot; Rockets move up to No. 2
Pelicans move up to 20th from 24th in this week's rankings.
Read the full article at NOLA.com...
|Latest Blogs
|
ANYBODY BUT ATLANTA ! ! !! !!!! ! Last Blog: 01-17-2017 By: SAINTstunna
2017 NFL Draft: Will Jabrill Peppers really drop to the Saints? Last Blog: 01-11-2017 By: hagan714
Saints: SP needs a streaker and a toy to make Cooks happy Last Blog: 12-12-2016 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|