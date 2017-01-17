|
this is a discussion within the Pelicans Community Forum; Holiday and Davis combined to score 64 points in Monday's win over the Suns. Read the full article at NOLA.com......
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|02-07-2017, 09:33 AM
|#1
|
Site Donor 2016
Join Date: May 2002
Location: New Orleans, LA
Posts: 15,489
Blog Entries: 45
|
Anthony Davis, Jrue Holiday continue carrying the Pelicans, but do they need more?
Holiday and Davis combined to score 64 points in Monday's win over the Suns.
Read the full article at NOLA.com...
|Latest Blogs
|
Super Bowl thread Last Blog: 02-05-2017 By: OldMaid
2017 NFL Draft: All Freak Draft Last Blog: 01-29-2017 By: hagan714
ANYBODY BUT ATLANTA ! ! !! !!!! ! Last Blog: 01-17-2017 By: SAINTstunna
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|