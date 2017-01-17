|
this is a discussion within the Pelicans Community Forum; After the Cavaliers lost to the Thunder on Thursday night, LeBron James told reporters, 'Charles Oakley for president.' Read the full article at NOLA.com......
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|02-10-2017, 09:31 AM
|#1
|
Site Donor 2016
Join Date: May 2002
Location: New Orleans, LA
Posts: 15,500
Blog Entries: 45
|
Dwyane Wade, LeBron James among NBA players expressing support for Charles Oakley
After the Cavaliers lost to the Thunder on Thursday night, LeBron James told reporters, 'Charles Oakley for president.'
Read the full article at NOLA.com...
|Latest Blogs
|
Super Bowl thread Last Blog: 02-05-2017 By: OldMaid
2017 NFL Draft: All Freak Draft Last Blog: 01-29-2017 By: hagan714
ANYBODY BUT ATLANTA ! ! !! !!!! ! Last Blog: 01-17-2017 By: SAINTstunna
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|