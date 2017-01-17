Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Pelicans
Reload this Page NBA power rankings: Kevin Durant helps Warriors stay at top spot; Spurs are second

NBA power rankings: Kevin Durant helps Warriors stay at top spot; Spurs are second

this is a discussion within the Pelicans Community Forum; Pelicans move up to 25th from 26th in this week's rankings. Read the full article at NOLA.com......

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 02-11-2017, 08:35 PM   #1
Site Donor 2016
 
Join Date: May 2002
Location: New Orleans, LA
Posts: 15,504
Blog Entries: 45
NBA power rankings: Kevin Durant helps Warriors stay at top spot; Spurs are second
Pelicans move up to 25th from 26th in this week's rankings.

Read the full article at NOLA.com...
Halo is offline   Reply With Quote
Latest Blogs
Super Bowl thread Last Blog: 02-05-2017 By: OldMaid

2017 NFL Draft: All Freak Draft Last Blog: 01-29-2017 By: hagan714

ANYBODY BUT ATLANTA ! ! !! !!!! ! Last Blog: 01-17-2017 By: SAINTstunna

Reply

« Anthony Davis carries Pelicans to 122-106 victory against Timberwolves with 42-point performance | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:12 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts