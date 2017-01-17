|
this is a discussion within the Pelicans Community Forum; Jrue Holiday will try to extend his streak of scoring in double figures to 14 consecutive games. Read the full article at NOLA.com......
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|02-12-2017, 09:31 PM
|#1
|
Site Donor 2016
Join Date: May 2002
Location: New Orleans, LA
Posts: 15,507
Blog Entries: 45
|
New Orleans Pelicans at Sacramento Kings, live updates and fan chat
Jrue Holiday will try to extend his streak of scoring in double figures to 14 consecutive games.
Read the full article at NOLA.com...
|Latest Blogs
|
Super Bowl thread Last Blog: 02-05-2017 By: OldMaid
2017 NFL Draft: All Freak Draft Last Blog: 01-29-2017 By: hagan714
ANYBODY BUT ATLANTA ! ! !! !!!! ! Last Blog: 01-17-2017 By: SAINTstunna
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|