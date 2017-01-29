Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
John Calipari Says He Won't Coach DeMarcus Cousins, Anthony Davis on Pelicans

this is a discussion within the Pelicans Community Forum; With DeMarcus Cousins heading to New Orleans , John Calipari had an inkling there might be rumors he'd leave the University of Kentucky for the Pelicans job. Calipari took time out Monday to squash those rumors before they could even ...

John Calipari Says He Won't Coach DeMarcus Cousins, Anthony Davis on Pelicans
With DeMarcus Cousins heading to New Orleans, John Calipari had an inkling there might be rumors he'd leave the University of Kentucky for the Pelicans job. Calipari took time out Monday to squash those rumors before they could even start.

"Not happening," Calipari said on The Dan Patrick Show, per Jason Marcum of A Sea of Blue. "I'd rather be in the situation that I'm in to be help, to be a mentor, whatever they need me to be. I've got a position where it's more than just basketball. What moves me now at my age is we&rsquo;re creating hope for people and kids."

The 58-year-old Calipari coached Cousins and Anthony Davis when they played at Kentucky.

More to follow.

Read more New Orleans Pelicans news on BleacherReport.com



