|02-21-2017, 06:30 PM
Jrue Holiday Unlikely to Be Traded by Pelicans Before 2017 Deadline
New Orleans Pelicans point guard Jrue Holiday will be an unrestricted free agent at season's end, but he's reportedly likely to stay in the Big Easy through the NBA's Feb. 23 trade deadline.
According to ESPN.com's Justin Verrier, it's "highly doubtful" Holiday is moved at some point over the next two days.
While the Pelicans could conceivably net some solid young assets in return for Holiday if they made him available, they're better served keeping him around to see how he meshes with a frontcourt that now features Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins.
In 42 appearances so far this season, Holiday is averaging 16.3 points, 7.5 assists and 1.6 steals on 46.8 percent shooting from the field and a career-high 39.3 percent shooting from three.
Holiday has also been a major plus on defense. According to NBA.com's lineup data, the Pelicans have posted a defensive rating of 102.7 with Holiday on the floor. When he sits, that mark balloons to 106.6.
As for Holiday's future beyond this season, the Pelicans appear committed to the floor general for the long haul.
According to Basketball Insiders' Steve Kyler, the Pelicans "are prepared to do a max or near max deal for Holiday (according to sources) and that salary value may be too rich for other suitors, especially given Holiday’s injury history."
That news should make Davis—who has publicly gone to bat for Holiday—quite happy.
Davis told ESPN.com's Marc Stein he plans to be "very involved" in recruiting free agents and has already started pitching Holiday on extending their partnership.
"I talk to Jrue all the time," Davis said, per Stein. "He'll make his own decisions, but of course we like him here. ... We need him to continue to play well and then, at the end of the season, hopefully he decides to re-sign with us."
Stats courtesy of NBA.com.
