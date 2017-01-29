Halo Site Donor 2016

Jrue Holiday Unlikely to Be Traded by Pelicans Before 2017 Deadline point guard



According to ESPN.com's



While the Pelicans could conceivably net some solid young assets in return for Holiday if they made him available, they're better served keeping him around to see how he meshes with a frontcourt that now features Anthony Davis and



In 42 appearances so far this season, Holiday is averaging 16.3 points, 7.5 assists and 1.6 steals on 46.8 percent shooting from the field and a career-high 39.3 percent shooting from three.



Holiday has also been a major plus on defense. According to NBA.com's







As for Holiday's future beyond this season, the Pelicans appear committed to the floor general for the long haul.



According to Basketball Insiders'



That news should make Davis—who has publicly gone to bat for Holiday—quite happy.



Davis told ESPN.com's





"I talk to Jrue all the time," Davis said, per Stein. "He'll make his own decisions, but of course we like him here. ... We need him to continue to play well and then, at the end of the season, hopefully he decides to re-sign with us."







