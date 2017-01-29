Halo Site Donor 2016

Buddy Hield takes slight shot at Pelicans on way he was used in rotation



Read the full article at NOLA.com... Hield: 'You know in New Orleans sometimes I'd play the first quarter and play the third quarter and I don't see the second or fourth.'