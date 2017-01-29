Pelicans Reportedly Waive Omri Casspi, Expected to Sign Reggie Williams

Halo Site Donor 2016

More... A whirlwind week for Omri Casspi has taken another turn after the New Orleans Pelicans decided to waive the veteran forward.Per Shams Charania of The Vertical, Casspi will be waived, and the Pelicans will sign Reggie Williams to take his spot on the roster. ESPN's Marc Stein confirmed Casspi will be waived.After being traded from the Sacramento Kings as part of the DeMarcus Cousins deal, Casspi broke his thumb during his first game with the Pelicans. He is expected to miss at least four weeks.The injury took away from what was a strong Pelicans debut for Casspi. He scored 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting in 24 minutes."It's unfortunate, man," Cousins said about Casspi's injury after Thursday's game, per ESPN.com's Justin Verrier . "My guy can't catch a break. He really can't."One benefit for Casspi is his timetable puts him on track to return before the postseason begins. If he clears waivers, it will make him a free agent to sign with any team he chooses. The 28-year-old is a solid bench producer who has shot 36.9 percent in his career from three-point range.Williams has been playing in the NBA Developmental League with the Oklahoma City Blue, though he appeared in five games with the Pelicans in December. His contributions were minimal with five points and 1.2 rebounds in 12 minutes per game.Read more New Orleans Pelicans news on BleacherReport.com