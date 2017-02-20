|
this is a discussion within the Pelicans Community Forum; DeMarcus Cousins is now 0-3 as a Pelican. Read the full article at NOLA.com......
|
|
|02-26-2017, 11:34 PM
|#1
|
|
DeMarcus Cousins, Anthony Davis combine to score 69, but Pelicans fall to the Thunder, 118-110
DeMarcus Cousins is now 0-3 as a Pelican.
Read the full article at NOLA.com...
|
|
|
|