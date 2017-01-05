Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
this is a discussion within the Pelicans Community Forum; The New Orleans Pelicans will make a concerted effort to keep guard Jrue Holiday past July 1. Head coach Alvin Gentry appeared on SiriusXM NBA Radio Tuesday and said re-signing Holiday was "a No. 1 priority" for the team.

Jrue Holiday Re-Signing Is Pelicans' Top Priority, Alvin Gentry Says
The New Orleans Pelicans will make a concerted effort to keep guard Jrue Holiday past July 1.

Head coach Alvin Gentry appeared on SiriusXM NBA Radio Tuesday and said re-signing Holiday was "a No. 1 priority" for the team.

After spending his first four NBA seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers&mdash;during which time he earned his lone All-Star berth in 2012-13&mdash;Holiday came to the Pelicans during the 2013 offseason. Since his arrival in New Orleans, health has been a pressing concern, as the 26-year-old played only 206 of a possible 328 games during his first four years with the Pelicans.

It is no wonder New Orleans wants the pending unrestricted free agent back. When healthy, he is a formidable point guard who would give the Pelicans a third scoring option alongside big men Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins:



New Orleans has made the playoffs once in the last six campaigns, but pairing Holiday with those two All-Star big men for an entire season would give them a pathway to the postseason in 2017-18.

First, they have to keep him by shelling out the big bucks in free agency.

Read more New Orleans Pelicans news on BleacherReport.com



