Jrue Holiday Re-Signing Is Pelicans' Top Priority, Alvin Gentry Says The



Head coach Alvin Gentry appeared on



After spending his first four



It is no wonder New Orleans wants the pending unrestricted free agent back. When healthy, he is a formidable point guard who would give the Pelicans a third scoring option alongside big men Anthony Davis and







New Orleans has made the playoffs once in the last six campaigns, but pairing Holiday with those two All-Star big men for an entire season would give them a pathway to the postseason in 2017-18.



First, they have to keep him by shelling out the big bucks in free agency.



