Jrue Holiday Re-Signing Is Pelicans' Top Priority, Alvin Gentry Says
The New Orleans Pelicans will make a concerted effort to keep guard Jrue Holiday past July 1.
Head coach Alvin Gentry appeared on SiriusXM NBA Radio Tuesday and said re-signing Holiday was "a No. 1 priority" for the team.
After spending his first four NBA seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers—during which time he earned his lone All-Star berth in 2012-13—Holiday came to the Pelicans during the 2013 offseason. Since his arrival in New Orleans, health has been a pressing concern, as the 26-year-old played only 206 of a possible 328 games during his first four years with the Pelicans.
It is no wonder New Orleans wants the pending unrestricted free agent back. When healthy, he is a formidable point guard who would give the Pelicans a third scoring option alongside big men Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins:
New Orleans has made the playoffs once in the last six campaigns, but pairing Holiday with those two All-Star big men for an entire season would give them a pathway to the postseason in 2017-18.
First, they have to keep him by shelling out the big bucks in free agency.
