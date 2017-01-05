Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
The New Orleans Pelicans hope to retain point guard Jrue Holiday , an unrestricted free agent during the upcoming offseason, but the Dallas Mavericks and New York Knicks have emerged as possible competition once he hits the open market.

Jrue Holiday Reportedly Drawing Interest from Knicks, Mavericks in Free Agency
The New Orleans Pelicans hope to retain point guard Jrue Holiday, an unrestricted free agent during the upcoming offseason, but the Dallas Mavericks and New York Knicks have emerged as possible competition once he hits the open market.

On Thursday, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reported the Mavs view Holiday as a "free-agent target," though they'll likely need to create cap space to make a serious offer. The Knicks' level of interest will be dependent on the guard's contract demands.



This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Read more New Orleans Pelicans news on BleacherReport.com



