Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Pelicans
Reload this Page NBA Draft 2017: Pick-by-pick selections from the first round

NBA Draft 2017: Pick-by-pick selections from the first round

this is a discussion within the Pelicans Community Forum; The New Orleans Pelicans own the No. 40 and No. 52 picks in Thursday's NBA Draft. Read the full article at NOLA.com......

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 06-22-2017, 07:32 PM   #1
Site Donor 2016
 
Join Date: May 2002
Location: New Orleans, LA
Posts: 15,912
Blog Entries: 45
NBA Draft 2017: Pick-by-pick selections from the first round
The New Orleans Pelicans own the No. 40 and No. 52 picks in Thursday's NBA Draft.

Read the full article at NOLA.com...
Halo is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Which players should the Pelicans target in the 2nd round of the NBA Draft? | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:05 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts