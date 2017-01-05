Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Pelicans
Reload this Page Quinn Cook scores 16, Pelicans lose in the second round of the summer league playoffs

Quinn Cook scores 16, Pelicans lose in the second round of the summer league playoffs

this is a discussion within the Pelicans Community Forum; The Pelicans will move on to play in the loser's bracket on Friday. Read the full article at NOLA.com......

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 07-13-2017, 08:32 PM   #1
Site Donor 2016
 
Join Date: May 2002
Location: New Orleans, LA
Posts: 15,954
Blog Entries: 45
Quinn Cook scores 16, Pelicans lose in the second round of the summer league playoffs
The Pelicans will move on to play in the loser's bracket on Friday.

Read the full article at NOLA.com...
Halo is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Pelicans meeting with Rajon Rondo about possible one-year deal: report | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:48 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts