|
this is a discussion within the Pelicans Community Forum; Columnists Jeff Duncan and Larry Holder will discuss what's happening with the Pelicans and Saints player rankings starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday on Sports 1280 AM Read the full article at NOLA.com......
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|07-18-2017, 07:31 AM
|#1
|
Site Donor 2016
Join Date: May 2002
Location: New Orleans, LA
Posts: 15,963
Blog Entries: 45
|
Pelicans' Alvin Gentry will hop on Tuesday's episode of 'Dunc & Holder'
Columnists Jeff Duncan and Larry Holder will discuss what's happening with the Pelicans and Saints player rankings starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday on Sports 1280 AM
Read the full article at NOLA.com...
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|