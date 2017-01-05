Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Pelicans
Reload this Page Ochsner secures naming rights deal for Saints, Pelicans practice facilities

Ochsner secures naming rights deal for Saints, Pelicans practice facilities

this is a discussion within the Pelicans Community Forum; Practice facilities will be named the Ochsner Sports Performance Center Read the full article at NOLA.com......

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 07-26-2017, 01:37 PM   #1
Site Donor 2016
 
Join Date: May 2002
Location: New Orleans, LA
Posts: 15,979
Blog Entries: 45
Ochsner secures naming rights deal for Saints, Pelicans practice facilities
Practice facilities will be named the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Read the full article at NOLA.com...
Halo is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Anthony Davis says Rajon Rondo, Jrue Holiday backcourt could bring 'different dynamic' | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:59 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts