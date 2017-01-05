Halo Site Donor 2016

DeMarcus Cousins Says He's Reached out to 'Everybody' About Joining Pelicans Despite a fairly quiet offseason for the



Cousins addressed his efforts to try enticing free agents to sign with the Pelicans when free agency began in July, via Will Guillory of NOLA.com:







The Pelicans made one major move by re-signing point guard Jrue Holiday to a five-year deal worth up to $150 million with incentives, per ESPN's



They also added depth to their backcourt behind Holiday, agreeing to a deal with Rajon Rondo. Those have been the only notable moves made by the front office so far this summer.



Of course, Pelicans general manager Dell Demps made a big splash on February 20 when he acquired Cousins from the



Despite not adding any premier free agents to the mix this summer, Cousins and Davis will have an entire offseason to build their chemistry together and give the Pelicans one of the most dynamic frontcourt duos for a possible postseason push.



