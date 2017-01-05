Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Pelicans
Reload this Page New Orleans Pelicans to host the Warriors in ESPN matchup on Oct. 20

New Orleans Pelicans to host the Warriors in ESPN matchup on Oct. 20

this is a discussion within the Pelicans Community Forum; The Pelicans will host the reigning champion Golden State Warriors during the first week of the regular season. Read the full article at NOLA.com......

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 08-10-2017, 05:31 PM   #1
Site Donor 2016
 
Join Date: May 2002
Location: New Orleans, LA
Posts: 16,002
Blog Entries: 45
New Orleans Pelicans to host the Warriors in ESPN matchup on Oct. 20
The Pelicans will host the reigning champion Golden State Warriors during the first week of the regular season.

Read the full article at NOLA.com...
Halo is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Carmelo Anthony would not waive no-trade clause in potential deal to Pelicans: report | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:42 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts