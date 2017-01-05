Halo Site Donor 2016

Solomon Hill Reportedly Underwent Surgery on Hamstring Injury could miss a good portion of the 2017-18 regular season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn hamstring, according to



Hill is heading into his second season in New Orleans after averaging 7.0 points and 3.8 rebounds per game last year.



The small forward has proved to be a valuable commodity thanks to his defensive ability, which led to his playing 80 games last season and starting 71. He ranked third on the team with 2.3 defensive win shares, per



He has also improved as a three-point shooter, with his 34.8 percent mark last season registering as a new career high. The 26-year-old appeared likely to once again have a big role next season, which is why the injury could prove to be damaging for the Pelicans.



Mike Pellissier of Bourbon Street Shots described the impact:



Jordan Crawford and E'Twaun Moore could see more playing time on the wing with Hill unavailable, but New Orleans could also look outside the roster for help at the position.



