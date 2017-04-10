User Name Remember Me? Password

Tuesday's 'Dunc & Holder:' NFL trade bonanza; LSU-Alabama talk with Chris Dabe, Matt Zenitz

this is a discussion within the Pelicans Community Forum; Columnists Jeff Duncan and Larry Holder will hit the airwaves from 10 a.m.-noon at Sports 1280 AM, NOLA.com and the iHeart Radio app Read the full article at NOLA.com......