Tony Allen Ruled Out vs. Clippers with Knee Injury
New Orleans Pelicans guard Tony Allen will miss Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers with left knee inflammation, according to Pelicans.com's Daniel Sallerson.

Allen, 35, is averaging 4.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.7 steals while shooting 50.0 percent from the field through his first 12 games in the Big Easy.



