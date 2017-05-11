User Name Remember Me? Password

Tony Allen Ruled Out vs. Clippers with Knee Injury

this is a discussion within the Pelicans Community Forum; New Orleans Pelicans guard Tony Allen will miss Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers with left knee inflammation, according to Pelicans.com's Daniel Sallerson . Allen, 35, is averaging 4.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.7 steals while shooting 50.0 percent ...