Tony Allen Ruled Out vs. Clippers with Knee Injury
New Orleans Pelicans guard Tony Allen will miss Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers with left knee inflammation, according to Pelicans.com's Daniel Sallerson.
Allen, 35, is averaging 4.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.7 steals while shooting 50.0 percent from the field through his first 12 games in the Big Easy.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Read more New Orleans Pelicans news on BleacherReport.com
