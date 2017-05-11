Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Pelicans
Reload this Page Pelicans finding ways to win despite turnover issues

Pelicans finding ways to win despite turnover issues

this is a discussion within the Pelicans Community Forum; The Pelicans had a season-high 23 turnovers in Saturday's win. Read the full article at NOLA.com......

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 11-12-2017, 08:31 AM   #1
Site Donor 2016
 
Join Date: May 2002
Location: New Orleans, LA
Posts: 16,386
Blog Entries: 45
Pelicans finding ways to win despite turnover issues
The Pelicans had a season-high 23 turnovers in Saturday's win.

Read the full article at NOLA.com...
Halo is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« What we learned from Pelicans' win over Clippers | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:37 AM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts