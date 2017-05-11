Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Pelicans
Reload this Page Pelicans' defense falters in loss to Raptors: Final score, stats and analysis

Pelicans' defense falters in loss to Raptors: Final score, stats and analysis

this is a discussion within the Pelicans Community Forum; Pelicans allow the Raptors to shoot 59.2 percent in loss Read the full article at NOLA.com......

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 11-16-2017, 12:31 AM   #1
Site Donor 2016
 
Join Date: May 2002
Location: New Orleans, LA
Posts: 16,443
Blog Entries: 45
Pelicans' defense falters in loss to Raptors: Final score, stats and analysis
Pelicans allow the Raptors to shoot 59.2 percent in loss

Read the full article at NOLA.com...
Halo is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Wednesday's 'Dunc & Holder:' Saints, NFC talk with The Ringer's Robert Mays; Will Guillory on Pelicans | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:59 AM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts