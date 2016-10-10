|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; I got Raiders even with the rookie QB, who you got?...
|01-07-2017, 03:50 PM
|#1
5000 POSTS! +
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Baltimore, MD
Posts: 9,303
Raiders or Texans?
I got Raiders even with the rookie QB, who you got?
|01-07-2017, 04:07 PM
|#3
SaintsWillWin
Join Date: Nov 2010
Location: Shreveport,Louisiana
Posts: 12,386
Re: Raiders or Texans?
Raiders but without Carr this will be the only playoff game they win.
|01-07-2017, 04:25 PM
|#4
5000 POSTS! +
Join Date: Oct 2009
Posts: 6,553
Re: Raiders or Texans?
I want the raiders to win just purely because of their 14 year drought, it's going to be tough though.
Their starting QB, LT and DE are all out.
|01-07-2017, 04:47 PM
|#6
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 3,450
Re: Raiders or Texans?
I like the Raiders' chances. Carr's success is based upon the same factor as is Dak Prescotts', a tremendous offensive line. Yes, they did lose a tackle, but they are still better than good. The Raiders have playmakers on both sides of the ball. The Texans are more one dimensional.
