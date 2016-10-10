Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page Raiders or Texans?

Raiders or Texans?

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; I got Raiders even with the rookie QB, who you got?...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 01-07-2017, 03:50 PM   #1
5000 POSTS! +
 
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Baltimore, MD
Posts: 9,303
Raiders or Texans?
I got Raiders even with the rookie QB, who you got?
spkb25 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 01-07-2017, 03:59 PM   #2
Site Donor
 
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Bedford, TX
Posts: 5,710
Blog Entries: 1
Re: Raiders or Texans?
Texans (only because they are at home).
K Major is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 01-07-2017, 04:07 PM   #3
SaintsWillWin
 
Join Date: Nov 2010
Location: Shreveport,Louisiana
Posts: 12,386
Re: Raiders or Texans?
Raiders but without Carr this will be the only playoff game they win.
WhoDat!656 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 01-07-2017, 04:25 PM   #4
5000 POSTS! +
 
Join Date: Oct 2009
Posts: 6,553
Re: Raiders or Texans?
I want the raiders to win just purely because of their 14 year drought, it's going to be tough though.

Their starting QB, LT and DE are all out.
dizzle88 is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 01-07-2017, 04:37 PM   #5
Site Donor 2015
 
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Watford England
Posts: 6,121
Blog Entries: 1
Re: Raiders or Texans?
Prefer Raiders but Texans
Carr loss too big a blow
lee909 is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 01-07-2017, 04:47 PM   #6
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 3,450
Re: Raiders or Texans?
I like the Raiders' chances. Carr's success is based upon the same factor as is Dak Prescotts', a tremendous offensive line. Yes, they did lose a tackle, but they are still better than good. The Raiders have playmakers on both sides of the ball. The Texans are more one dimensional.
AsylumGuido is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 01-07-2017, 04:51 PM   #7
Site Donor 2015
 
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Watford England
Posts: 6,121
Blog Entries: 1
Re: Raiders or Texans?
Hope your right
Osweiller nearly picked off
lee909 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« This is a decent aricle | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:55 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts