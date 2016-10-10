|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Who should we be keeping an eye on at the Senior Bowl practices? I have a short list but I need names and numbers to keep up with the other players. Also, is anyone else going?...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|01-11-2017, 03:03 PM
|#1
|
Bounty Money $$$
Join Date: Oct 2008
Location: 5800 Airline Dr. Metairie, LA.
Posts: 14,530
|
Senior Bowl Watch List
Who should we be keeping an eye on at the Senior Bowl practices? I have a short list but I need names and numbers to keep up with the other players.
Also, is anyone else going?
|Latest Blogs
|
Saints: SP needs a streaker and a toy to make Cooks happy Last Blog: 12-12-2016 By: hagan714
Hau'oli Kikaha ACL recovery update Last Blog: 10-26-2016 By: K Major
The Saints Bi-Week Fix for 2017 Last Blog: 10-10-2016 By: hagan714
|01-11-2017, 03:17 PM
|#2
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Sep 2011
Location: Grand Haven, Michigan by way of a little Mississippi River town in Louisiana
Posts: 4,412
|
Re: Senior Bowl Watch List
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|