halloween 65 1000 Posts +

Join Date: Sep 2011 Location: Grand Haven, Michigan by way of a little Mississippi River town in Louisiana Posts: 4,412

Re: Senior Bowl Watch List Originally Posted by Rugby Saint II



Also, is anyone else going? Who should we be keeping an eye on at the Senior Bowl practices? I have a short list but I need names and numbers to keep up with the other players.Also, is anyone else going? I want make it but keep me informed on NT and CB.