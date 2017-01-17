|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Ok the Johnny Cash segment had me fired up choking back tears God bless America!!!...
|
|
|02-05-2017, 06:14 PM
|#1
|
Site Donor 2014
Truth Addict
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Spanish Fort, AL (via NO and B/R)
Posts: 21,396
|
Super Bowl thread
Ok the Johnny Cash segment had me fired up choking back tears
God bless America!!!
|
|02-05-2017, 06:16 PM
|#2
|
Site Donor 2014
Truth Addict
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Spanish Fort, AL (via NO and B/R)
Posts: 21,396
|
Re: Super Bowl thread
Patriots by 20
|02-05-2017, 06:48 PM
|#4
|
Site Donor 2014
Truth Addict
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Spanish Fort, AL (via NO and B/R)
Posts: 21,396
|
Re: Super Bowl thread
Great anthem, and I don't like country. Well done
|02-05-2017, 06:52 PM
|#5
|
Site Donor 2014
Truth Addict
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Spanish Fort, AL (via NO and B/R)
Posts: 21,396
|
Re: Super Bowl thread
Oh great, now the LSU guys will be screaming why don't we draft all LSU guys
|02-05-2017, 06:56 PM
|#6
|
Site Donor 2014
Truth Addict
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Spanish Fort, AL (via NO and B/R)
Posts: 21,396
|
Re: Super Bowl thread
Suck it skidi britches
|02-05-2017, 07:24 PM
|#7
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Jan 2014
Posts: 2,349
|
Re: Super Bowl thread
Deion Jones. Dude is everywhere... Atl LB coach has done great job with these guys.
|02-05-2017, 07:42 PM
|#8
|
Site Donor 2015
Join Date: Jun 2013
Location: Baton Rouge, La
Posts: 664
|
Re: Super Bowl thread
Julio is a beast. I kno the picks they gave up hurt them for a cpl of years but he definitely was worth. I still hate atl though
|02-05-2017, 07:58 PM
|#9
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: Madison, WI
Posts: 3,913
|
Re: Super Bowl thread
Well guys... Looks like Atlanta will be Super Bowl champions.
|
|
|