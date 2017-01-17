|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the 2017 percentages are as follows: Quarterback: 12.735 percent. Defensive end: 10.14 percent. Receiver: 9.39 percent. Linebacker: 8.712 percent. Offensive line: 8.546 percent. Cornerback: 8.51 percent. Defensive tackle: 8.016 percent. Running back: ...
|
|
|02-15-2017, 09:36 AM
|#1
NFL sets cap percentages for franchise tags
