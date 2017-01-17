NFL sets cap percentages for franchise tags Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the 2017 percentages are as follows:



Quarterback: 12.735 percent.



Defensive end: 10.14 percent.



Receiver: 9.39 percent.



Linebacker: 8.712 percent.



Offensive line: 8.546 percent.



Cornerback: 8.51 percent.



Defensive tackle: 8.016 percent.



Running back: 7.257 percent.



Safety: 6.524 percent.



Tight end: 5.856 percent.



Kicker-punter: 2.895 percent.



The specific amounts of the franchise tenders wont be known until the per-team salary cap has been finalized. If the cap is $165 million, here are the salary-cap numbers:



Quarterback: $21.01 million.



Defensive end: $16.73 million.



Receiver: $15.49 million.



Linebacker: $14.37 million.



Offensive line: $14.1 million.



Cornerback: $14.04 million.



Defensive tackle: $13.22 million.



Running back: $11.9 million.



Safety: $10.76 million.



Tight end: $9.66 million.



Kicker-punter: $4.77 million.