Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page NEWS 9 2016 New Orleans Saints free agents who remain unsigned

9 2016 New Orleans Saints free agents who remain unsigned

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; 9 2016 New Orleans Saints free agents who remain unsigned | NOLA.com...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 05-03-2017, 02:33 PM   #1
Site Donor
 
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Bedford, TX
Posts: 6,549
Blog Entries: 1
9 2016 New Orleans Saints free agents who remain unsigned
9 2016 New Orleans Saints free agents who remain unsigned | NOLA.com
K Major is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 05-03-2017, 02:40 PM   #2
Site Donor
 
Join Date: Feb 2007
Location: Atlanta
Posts: 5,075
Re: 9 2016 New Orleans Saints free agents who remain unsigned
Had high hopes for Kruger, but he was a bust.

Hills might resurface if we get hit with OL injuries again

Quite a few also-ran DB's on the list. I guess when your projected nickel D DB's are all on IR or suspended by the second half of the year warm bodies are needed.

other than Mauti, no offense to these guys, but I hope we have better alternatives in '17
ScottF is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« What the Saints Draft Picks have to say about become New Orleans Saints | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:43 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts