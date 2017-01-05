|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; and it's this season. I am not banking on 2018 with the road games we have. It's sb or bust next year. Why I am so damn adament about winning this year and worried about any flaw that could happen. ...
|05-06-2017, 08:32 PM
We have one more shot at a sb with Brees.
and it's this season. I am not banking on 2018 with the road games we have. It's sb or bust next year. Why I am so damn adament about winning this year and worried about any flaw that could happen. Just because we have Brees does not mean we're going to hold off Rodgers, Dallas, and Seattle from getting their chances again. We're not robbing the cradle and when GB gets their act together, game over. We're not winning in Seattle or GB in January no matter how good we are.
Next season is the season I can see HFA. I think beating GB week 7 is our chance to sweeping the NFC North and beating NE is our chance to sweeping the AFC East. If we lose to NE, we lose at Buffalo, which will screw things up. We got lucky with how the schedule was arranged for us against Washington and LA and Carolina and Atlanta are 1-2 seasons each from sweeping us. That means they cannot sweep us this year and that has not happened since 2013. We're not getting swept by TB. There is not gonna be a better chance to have HFA than next season and Brees is getting too old to say next year.
|05-06-2017, 08:39 PM
Take a xanax dude
|05-06-2017, 08:42 PM
Idk if your trying to impress people here with your "knowledge" of the Saints and the schedule.... your hypothetical situations and injurys the world is going to end is quite annoying.... everyone has a right to an opinion but I've yet to make sense of any of yours..... can you stop filling up the forum with crap.... it would be real nice..... thanks
|05-06-2017, 08:42 PM
What's this "we" stuff?
|05-06-2017, 08:47 PM
We ain't getting swept by atl, tb, and the newtons. Not now, not ever.
|05-06-2017, 08:52 PM
LOL we have been swept by Carolina OR Atlanta since 2013, the last year we MADE the playoffs. Atlanta went from splitting eoy to sweeping. We better not break down next year in that department I don't care how tough the road game is on three days rest. It's a 5 season streak where we were playoff teams in seasons where no one swept us. We don't make the playoffs when a single team sweeps us furthermore.
|05-06-2017, 08:58 PM
Will, do you have two accounts to argue with yourself?
