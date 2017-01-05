|
|06-26-2017, 10:17 AM
|#1
2009 - The last time LSU won the CWS,
Saints Won the Super Bowl!
|06-26-2017, 10:26 AM
|#2
Re: 2009 - The last time LSU won the CWS,
We also lost our starting left tackle before the season, drafted an Ohio State CB in the 1st round and had our bye week in week 5. Eerie huh?!
