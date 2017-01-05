Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
06-26-2017, 10:17 AM
2009 - The last time LSU won the CWS,
Saints Won the Super Bowl!

06-26-2017, 10:26 AM
Re: 2009 - The last time LSU won the CWS,
We also lost our starting left tackle before the season, drafted an Ohio State CB in the 1st round and had our bye week in week 5. Eerie huh?!
SmashMouth likes this.
06-26-2017, 11:07 AM
Re: 2009 - The last time LSU won the CWS,
Well... we need the Tigers to win. They sure took a hard enough road getting to the final games.
SmashMouth likes this.
