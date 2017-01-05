Saints linebacker Michael Mauti impacted by New Orleans flooding

Threaded by SmashMouth I donated, did you? Join Date: Sep 2007 Location: The Woodlands Posts: 22,725

A Bayou St. John resident, Mauti returned home last Tuesday and saw much of his neighborhood affected by the flooding from last Saturday.



In addition to a little football talk, Mauti shared his story of how the flooding impacted him in this week's camp conversation.



Anything crazy happen in the last week?



MM: I'd say moment of the week, I was at Dots Diner at 3 a.m. the other night after we got home from Cleveland for the quick turnaround, 10 a.m. meetings, 10:30 meetings, but that was a fun little time.



Who were you with?



MM: "Me and (quarterback Ryan) Nassib. We had a nice little ham and egg omelet at 3 in the morning on the ride back."



Was that your idea?



MM: "Yeah. He's used to the New Jersey diners up north.



"We've had three hard days in a row here, and this was kind of a mental test for a lot of guys here. This is one of those character-building days where you've got to kind of just rally around your group and figure out who's going to step up and make some plays."







Being in Bayou St. John, how did the flooding affect you?



MM: "Well, we lost a car. My wife's car got totaled. It was about 3 feet under water. My whole street was about 2 1/2 feet down. (The water) was right up to the doorstep there."



